Coal scam: Court convicts ex-Minister Dilip Ray, others
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Special Judge Bharat Parashar convicted former union minister Dilip Ray, former minister of state (coal) in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, for criminal conspiracy and other offences. The court will hear arguments on the quantum of sentence on October 14.
