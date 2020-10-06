Hathras victim cremated late night to avoid large-scale violence, UP government tells Supreme Court
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 () Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday (October 6) told the Supreme Court (SC) that Hathras victim was cremated in the middle of the night "to avoid large-scale violence". The UP government added in its affidavit to the SC that "extraordinary circumstances forced district administration to take the extraordinary step of cremating the victim at night in presence of and with the consent of family members."
The Supreme Court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to inform it about the steps taken to ensure security of the family of the victims and the witnesses in the case. The Yogi Adityanath government alleged that a conspiracy was underway to defame it on social media. The Uttar Pradesh government...
The family members of Hathras alleged gang-rape victim left for Lucknow on Oct 12. The family has been given full police security. They will appear before Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court later in..