Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hathras victim cremated late night to avoid large-scale violence, UP government tells Supreme Court

Zee News Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday (October 6) told the Supreme Court (SC) that Hathras victim was cremated in the middle of the night "to avoid large-scale violence". The UP government added in its affidavit to the SC that "extraordinary circumstances forced district administration to take the extraordinary step of cremating the victim at night in presence of and with the consent of family members."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Hathras case: What SC said; 4 people with ‘PFI link’ arrested l Latest updates

Hathras case: What SC said; 4 people with ‘PFI link’ arrested l Latest updates 01:52

 The Supreme Court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to inform it about the steps taken to ensure security of the family of the victims and the witnesses in the case. The Yogi Adityanath government alleged that a conspiracy was underway to defame it on social media. The Uttar Pradesh government...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hathras case: Victim's family leaves for Lucknow to appear before court [Video]

Hathras case: Victim's family leaves for Lucknow to appear before court

The family members of Hathras alleged gang-rape victim left for Lucknow on Oct 12. The family has been given full police security. They will appear before Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court later in..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:48Published
Hathras victim's family will be taken to Lucknow court tomorrow with full security: Police [Video]

Hathras victim's family will be taken to Lucknow court tomorrow with full security: Police

The family of the Hathras victim, who was brutally thrashed and allegedly gang raped by some people, will appear before a court in Lucknow. Hathras Superintendant of Police Vineet Jaiswal said that..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:50Published
Hathras case: 'Will not step back, fight for justice will continue,' says victim's relative [Video]

Hathras case: 'Will not step back, fight for justice will continue,' says victim's relative

A relative of Hathras alleged gang-rape and murder case victim said that they will not step back fight for their sister and all daughters."Will will not step back and fight for our sister and other..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:19Published

Tweets about this