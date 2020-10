You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Mirzapur 2 actress Shweta Tripathi: When I first fired a gun, the noise shook me The latest poster of Mirzapur is telling of the violent story that will unfold in the second season. Though the narrative focuses on the enmity between Pankaj...

Mid-Day 7 hours ago



Mirzapur 2 new poster featuring Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi reeks of vengeance The new poster of Mirzapur 2 reeks of vengeance and it seems like Golu (Shweta Tripathi) and Guddu (Ali Fazal) are not going to spare anyone as they begin...

Bollywood Life 6 days ago





Tweets about this