Nitish Kumar is our leader, will contest Bihar assembly election under his leadership: BJP
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 () The BJP on Tuesday said that it will contest the upcoming Bihar assembly election 2020 under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The saffron party also hailed Nitish Kumar as the leader of the NDA in Bihar and welcomed the like-minded parties to join hands with the alliance before the assembly polls.
