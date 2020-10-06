Global  
 

Nitish Kumar is our leader, will contest Bihar assembly election under his leadership: BJP

Zee News Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
The BJP on Tuesday said that it will contest the upcoming Bihar assembly election 2020 under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The saffron party also hailed Nitish Kumar as the leader of the NDA  in Bihar and welcomed the like-minded parties to join hands with the alliance before the assembly polls.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Bihar Assembly polls 2020: Five key issues in Nitish Vs Tejashwi battle

Bihar Assembly polls 2020: Five key issues in Nitish Vs Tejashwi battle 03:48

 The Bihar Assembly election is set to be held in three phase beginning from 28th of October and the results will be declared on 10th of November. The Bihar election comes amid a raging pandemic and several precautions have been taken by the election commission. The opposition has targeted the state...

