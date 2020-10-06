Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

6-year-old Hathras rape victim's sister missing from Aligarh since day of crime

Zee News Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
The six-year-old girl died at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Sunday, approximately 15 days after being allegedly raped by her maternal cousin in Aligarh. She used to stay with her maternal aunt in Aligarh, while the family belonged to Hathras.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Hathras case: RLD's Jayant Chaudhary meets victim's family

Hathras case: RLD's Jayant Chaudhary meets victim's family 01:14

 Rashtiya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary met family members of the alleged gang-rape victim in Hathras on October 04. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath handed over the Hathras case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped and later died on Sep 29.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

6-year-old dies during treatment after alleged rape in Aligarh [Video]

6-year-old dies during treatment after alleged rape in Aligarh

A 6-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras died during treatment after she was allegedly raped in Aligarh. While speaking to ANI on October 06, Hathras SP, Vineet Jaiswal said, "A minor girl..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:20Published
Hathars case: AAP delegation meets victim's family [Video]

Hathars case: AAP delegation meets victim's family

Sanjay Singh-led delegation of Aam Aadmi Party leaders met the family members of the alleged gang-rape victim in Hathras on October 05. Sanjay Singh said, "This incident showcases that in Yogi ji's..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:01Published
Hathras Case: Victim’s family against CBI probe; SIT records statements [Video]

Hathras Case: Victim’s family against CBI probe; SIT records statements

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the Hathras incident, recorded the statements of the victim’s family members. On October 3, UP CM Yogi Adityanath recommended a probe by the CBI...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Hathras rape case: 19-year-old victim dies

 The 19-year-old girl, who was gangraped by by four persons in UP's Hathras district, died on Tuesday morning in a Delhi hospital. With no improvement in...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this