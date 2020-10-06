6-year-old Hathras rape victim's sister missing from Aligarh since day of crime
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 () The six-year-old girl died at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Sunday, approximately 15 days after being allegedly raped by her maternal cousin in Aligarh. She used to stay with her maternal aunt in Aligarh, while the family belonged to Hathras.
Rashtiya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary met family members of the alleged gang-rape victim in Hathras on October 04. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath handed over the Hathras case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped and later died on Sep 29.