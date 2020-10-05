Global  
 

Had UPA been in power, China wouldn't have dared to look at India with evil eye: Rahul Gandhi

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
News video: ‘We would have thrown China out in 15 minutes’: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi

‘We would have thrown China out in 15 minutes’: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi 02:42

 Rahul Gandhi has launched another scathing another scathing attack on PM Modi over the situation at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. Rahul said that China never had the guts to step into Indian territory but now they have taken over 1200 sq km of India’s land and yet the Prime Minister denies...

