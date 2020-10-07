Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chris Gayle chooses an actor who could step into his shoes for his biopic! — watch EXCLUSIVE interview to know

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, international singer Avina Shah and legendary cricketer Chris Gayle got talking about their Caribbean-Punjabi-Hindi mashup song, Groove, with the former waxing lyrical on how talented a musician Gayle is, and the Universe Boss disclosing which actor should play him in his biopic and his plans for venturing more into the entertainment world in future, while also taking a short trip down his amazing cricketing journey.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Breonna Taylor's Boyfriend Speaks Out About Fatal Shooting In Exclusive Interview [Video]

Breonna Taylor's Boyfriend Speaks Out About Fatal Shooting In Exclusive Interview

Breonna Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, is speaking for the first time about losing the love of his life in a hail of police bullet. It's a CBS News exclusive; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 04:20Published
Breonna Taylor's Boyfriend Speaks Out In Exclusive Interview With Gayle King [Video]

Breonna Taylor's Boyfriend Speaks Out In Exclusive Interview With Gayle King

In an exclusive interview with CBS This Morning's Gayle King, Breonna Taylor's boyfriend is talking about the night in March that Taylor was killed by police in her home in Louisville.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:37Published
Chris Cornell spokesperson warns planned biopic is unauthorised [Video]

Chris Cornell spokesperson warns planned biopic is unauthorised

A representative for Chris Cornell's estate has distanced the rocker's family from Black Days, an upcoming biopic focusing on the tragic star's demise.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

Tweets about this