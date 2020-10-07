Global  
 

Rhea Chakraborty's lawyers accuse Sushant Singh Rajput's family of 'interfering' in probe

Mid-Day Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Accusing the family of *Sushant Singh Rajput* and their legal advisors of "interfering and tampering with the investigations", Team *Rhea Chakraborty*'s lawyers have warned that they will bring it to the notice of the appropriate courts.

Advocate Satish Maneshinde, who represents Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, said...
