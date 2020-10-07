Global  
 

Rhea Chakraborty GRANTED bail by Bombay High Court after a month of being in custody - deets inside

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
After applying for bail in various courts, Rhea Chakraborty was finally granted bail by the Bombay High Court. However, her brother, Showik is still in judicial custody. Scroll down to read more...
