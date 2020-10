You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Won't contest Bihar polls, but will be part of NDA': Gupteshwar Pandey



Former DGP and JDU leader Gupteshwar Pandey clarified that he is not contesting Bihar polls. Pandey, however, added that he is and will be part of NDA and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JDU... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:55 Published 5 hours ago 'Did nothing wrong, no regrets:' Gupteshwar Pandey on SSR death case



The former Director General of Police (DGP), Gupteshwar Pandey on October 08 said that he did nothing wrong when he held the top police post in Sushant Singh Rajput death case."What-ever be the reason,.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:47 Published 7 hours ago 'Not contesting Bihar polls, but will support NDA': Gupteshwar Pandey



Former Director General of Police (DGP) and Janata Dal (United) leader, Gupteshwar Pandey stated that he is not contesting Bihar elections this year. However, Pandey added that he will be part of.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:52 Published 8 hours ago

Tweets about this