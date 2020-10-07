Global  
 

Two scribes booked for running fake news during power tussle between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Two journalists have been booked by Jaipur police for allegedly running a fake news in July during the power tussle between Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot, police said on Wednesday.
