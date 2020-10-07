Two scribes booked for running fake news during power tussle between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot

Watch: Wreath laying ceremony of CRPF jawans martyred in Pampore terror attack



A wreath laying ceremony was held in Srinagar for the two CRPF personnel martyred during a terror attack in Pamore on Monday. They had been injured during the terror attack and later succumbed to their injuries. Terrorists had opened fire at a road opening party of CRPF soldiers around 12:50 pm on Monday afternoon at Pampore bypass. Three other CRPF personnel including an assistant sub-inspector of the Central Reserve Police Force were also injured in the terror attack. Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the terror attack and said that the sacrifice of the jawans will not go in vain. Other political leaders including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also tweeted to pay tributes to the jawans. Watch the full video for all the details.

