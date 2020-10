You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hathras case: CM Yogi flays opposition; Congress says dismiss DM immediately



Politics continues to escalate over the Hathras case that has caused outrage across the nation. Congress has said that the District Magistrate should be dismissed and a probe should be launched into.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:00 Published 2 days ago Noida Police



After massive outrage over an Uttar Pradesh policeman manhandling Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday, now the Noida police has issued an apology and also launched a probe into the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:14 Published 2 days ago EJ Espresso: Oppn steps up pressure on Yogi govt, slew of leaders in Hathras today



A slew of political leaders are expected at Hathras today after Congress leaders Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi's visit to meet the rape victim's family on Saturday. Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad who.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:15 Published 3 days ago

