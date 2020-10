Maharashtra: Now, only 10 permits, not 70, needed to start business Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Taking a step forward in easing the hospitality business, which has also taken a big hit in the pandemic, the Maharashtra government's tourism department has reduced the number of permits needed to 10 instead of the 70 the promoter was earlier asked to procure, before starting an establishment.



Other than the 10...

