88th Air Force Day celebrations: Significance, where to watch

DNA Thursday, 8 October 2020
The Indian Air Force is celebrating its 88th Anniversary on Thursday. From President Ram Nath Kovind to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, several leaders greeted the force on the occasion.
Indian Air Force Day 2020: 10 unknown facts about the Indian Air Force

Indian Air Force Day 2020: 10 unknown facts about the Indian Air Force

 On October 8, 2020 India celebrates its 88th Air Force Day. On October 8, 1932, the Indian Air Force (IAF) was established by the British Empire, formed under the Indian Air Force Act. Lets take a look at 10 unknown facts about the Indian Air Force. After Independence of India in 1947, Indian Air...

Indian Air Force Air warfare branch of India's military

Watch: IAF conducts air show rehearsal ahead of 88th anniversary

Watch: IAF conducts air show rehearsal ahead of 88th anniversary

Ahead of its 88th anniversary, Indian Air Force conducted air drills and full dress rehearsal at Hindon Air Force Base in Ghaziabad on October 06. Indian Air Force's Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) performed a drill during the rehearsal of IAF Day parade. Flares also fired by a fighter aircraft today during the rehearsal. The Indian Air Force Day is celebrated on 8th October every year.

IAF Day rehearsal: Watch Rafale on display, IAF's skydiving team in action

IAF Day rehearsal: Watch Rafale on display, IAF's skydiving team in action

The newly inducted Rafale jet has been put on display at the Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad during the full dress rehearsal of the Air Force Day parade. The Air Force is set to celebrate its 88th anniversary on 8th October, 2020. The Rafale jets will also take part in the air display at the Hindon airbase. Five Rafale fighter jets were formally inducted into the IAF on September 10, in a major boost to India's air power. The first batch of five Rafale jets arrived in India on July 29, nearly four years after India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36 of the aircraft. The Indian Air Force Day is celebrated to mark the day the IAF was established in the year 1932 and a parade is also conducted which witnesses a scintillating air display including various aircraft. Along with the Rafale jets, paratroopers from IAF's skydiving team Akash Ganga also performed during the full dress rehearsal at Hindon Air Force base. Watch the full video of the dress rehearsal more details.

IAF conducts full dress rehearsal at Hindon Base ahead of 88th anniversary

IAF conducts full dress rehearsal at Hindon Base ahead of 88th anniversary

Ahead of its 88th anniversary, Indian Air Force conducted full dress rehearsal and air drills at Hindon Air Force Base in Ghaziabad on October 06. Paratroopers from IAF's skydiving team Akash Ganga also underwent full dress rehearsal. The newly-inducted Rafale fighters will be the main attraction of the parade this year. The Indian Air Force Day is celebrated on 8th October every year.

Rajnath Singh Defence Minister of India

Ram Nath Kovind 14th and current President of India

Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

