88th Air Force Day celebrations: Significance, where to watch

On October 8, 2020 India celebrates its 88th Air Force Day. On October 8, 1932, the Indian Air Force (IAF) was established by the British Empire, formed under the Indian Air Force Act. Lets take a look at 10 unknown facts about the Indian Air Force. After Independence of India in 1947, Indian Air...
Ahead of its 88th anniversary, Indian Air Force conducted air drills and full dress rehearsal at Hindon Air Force Base in Ghaziabad on October 06. Indian Air Force's Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) performed a drill during the rehearsal of IAF Day parade. Flares also fired by a fighter aircraft today during the rehearsal. The Indian Air Force Day is celebrated on 8th October every year.
The newly inducted Rafale jet has been put on display at the Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad during the full dress rehearsal of the Air Force Day parade. The Air Force is set to celebrate its 88th anniversary on 8th October, 2020. The Rafale jets will also take part in the air display at the Hindon airbase. Five Rafale fighter jets were formally inducted into the IAF on September 10, in a major boost to India's air power. The first batch of five Rafale jets arrived in India on July 29, nearly four years after India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36 of the aircraft. The Indian Air Force Day is celebrated to mark the day the IAF was established in the year 1932 and a parade is also conducted which witnesses a scintillating air display including various aircraft. Along with the Rafale jets, paratroopers from IAF's skydiving team Akash Ganga also performed during the full dress rehearsal at Hindon Air Force base. Watch the full video of the dress rehearsal more details.
Ahead of its 88th anniversary, Indian Air Force conducted full dress rehearsal and air drills at Hindon Air Force Base in Ghaziabad on October 06. Paratroopers from IAF's skydiving team Akash Ganga also underwent full dress rehearsal. The newly-inducted Rafale fighters will be the main attraction of the parade this year. The Indian Air Force Day is celebrated on 8th October every year.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at PM Narendra Modi over Chinese aggression at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. Rahul Gandhi said that China dared to transgress because they know that PM Modi is only concerned about his own image. Rahul Gandhi alleged that PM Modi handoved over 1200 sq km of India’s land to China only to protect his own image. Rahul Gandhi also alleged that PM Modi lied to the entire nation only to protect his own image. Rahul Gandhi further alleged that PM Modi is scared of China and even journalists because he is afraid his image will be ruined. India and China have been involved in a standoff with at the LAC in Ladakh since May 2020. Earlier Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had told Parliament that China has been attempting to change the status quo in Ladakh but India is committed to protecting its territorial integrity at any cost. Several rounds of talks have followed between the two sides but not much headway has been made. Watch the full video for all the details.
India successfully fire-tested the 'Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo', SMART from Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha. SMART is a missile assisted release of lightweight Anti-Submarine Torpedo System for anti-submarine warfare (ASW) operations for far beyond torpedo range. This launch and demonstration are significant in establishing ASW capabilities. All mission objectives, including missile flight upto the range and altitude, separation of the nose cone, the release of Torpedo and deployment of Velocity Reduction Mechanism (VRM), were met perfectly in the flight test. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the DRDO for its effort. DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy, said that SMART is a game changer technology demonstration in anti-submarine warfare. Watch the full video for all the details.
A woman filed complaint against his husband for giving him triple talaq in MP's Indore, said police. "On October 3, a woman informed police that her husband was performing a second marriage which was stopped by police. Later, the man gave triple talaq to the complainant. A case has been registered against him," informed SHO of Sadar Bazar Police Station, Ajay Kumar Varma. On August 1 last year, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, which criminalises instant 'triple talaq' and attracts a jail term of three years for the husband.
Amid uproar and protests by the opposition parties, farmers in Uttar Pradesh heaped praise for the Modi government for bring agriculture reforms. Farmers backed the laws by stating that people who have understood the bill are supporting it, while those against have not understood it. Another farmer said, "Farmers are not protesting, it is the political parties as they have to polish their politics." The three farm bills which were passed by the Parliament last month have been cleared by President Ram Nath Kovind.
The first Indian Army convoy passed through the newly inaugurated Atal Tunnel near Manali on October 07. The tunnel helps in saving four to five hours of travel time while travelling from Manali to Leh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 03 had inaugurated world's longest highway tunnel. The 9.02 kilometers long tunnel connects Manali in Himachal Pradesh to Lahaul-Spiti.
