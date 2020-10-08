Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Embarking on a new journey and wish everyone to be happy, says ex-CBI director Ashwini Kumar’s suicide note

Zee News Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Former Governor of Manipur and Nagaland and ex-Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Ashwani Kumar, who allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Shimla on Wednesday, had revealed that he ended his life due to ‘disease and disability’.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Former CBI director Ashwani Kumar found hanging at Shimla residence

Former CBI director Ashwani Kumar found hanging at Shimla residence 01:26

 Former Governor of Manipur and Nagaland and ex- Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Ashwani Kumar was found dead at his residence in Shimla on October 07. Himachal Pradesh DGP confirmed the death of Kumar. Kumar was in service in both the central government and the Himachal Pradesh state...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Very happy': Bihar DGP after SC orders CBI inquiry in SSR's death case [Video]

'Very happy': Bihar DGP after SC orders CBI inquiry in SSR's death case

The Director General of Police (DGP) of Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey reacted over the Supreme Court verdict over the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Bihar DGP said, "I am very happy. The Supreme Court's..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:58Published
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Six mysteries that CBI needs to solve [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Six mysteries that CBI needs to solve

New twists and turns continue to emerge in the Sushant Singh Rajput case with every passing day. Even as a political war continues between Bihar and Maharashtra, now the Central Bureau of Investigation..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:28Published

Tweets about this