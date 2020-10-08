Embarking on a new journey and wish everyone to be happy, says ex-CBI director Ashwini Kumar’s suicide note
Thursday, 8 October 2020 () Former Governor of Manipur and Nagaland and ex-Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Ashwani Kumar, who allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Shimla on Wednesday, had revealed that he ended his life due to ‘disease and disability’.
Former Governor of Manipur and Nagaland and ex- Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Ashwani Kumar was found dead at his residence in Shimla on October 07. Himachal Pradesh DGP confirmed the death of Kumar. Kumar was in service in both the central government and the Himachal Pradesh state...
The Director General of Police (DGP) of Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey reacted over the Supreme Court verdict over the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Bihar DGP said, "I am very happy. The Supreme Court's..
New twists and turns continue to emerge in the Sushant Singh Rajput case with every passing day. Even as a political war continues between Bihar and Maharashtra, now the Central Bureau of Investigation..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:28Published