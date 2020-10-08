Global  
 

Kudos! Milind Deora hails Bombay High Court after Rhea Chakraborty granted bail

Mid-Day Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
A few hours after Bollywood actress *Rhea Chakraborty* was granted bail in the drugs case, Congress leader *Milind Deora* heaped praises on Bombay High Court. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader said, "Bail is the rule, jail an exception."



Bail is the rule, jail an exception.

Kudos Bombay High Court for reinforcing...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Bombay High Court grants bail to Rhea Chakraborty

Bombay High Court grants bail to Rhea Chakraborty 02:52

 Bombay Bombay High Court granted bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty in drug case related to death of Sushant Singh Rajput on personal bond of Rs 1 lakh on October 07. Court has forbid her from travelling abroad without permission and also directed her to mark her presence for 10 days in police station...

