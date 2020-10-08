Virtual hearing software glitch stalls Delhi High Court proceedings for 45 min

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Stubble burning: Delhi, NCR states to appear in SC; Kejriwal’s ‘decomposer’ try



The Delhi government set up decomposer centres to prevent stubble burning. CM Arvind Kejriwal visited Kharkhari Nahar village in South West Delhi where he observed the working of the centralized.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:03 Published 1 day ago Babri Masjid demolition case: Special CBI court to pronounce verdict



Special CBI court in Lucknow will pronounce verdict today (September 30) in Babri Masjid demolition case. Court has asked all 32 accused to be present in the court. Security tightened at the court.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12 Published 1 week ago Mail on Sunday can rely on recent Harry and Meghan book in High Court case



The Mail on Sunday can rely on a recent biography of the Duke and Duchess ofSussex in its defence of Meghan’s High Court privacy claim over thepublication of a letter to her estranged father. Meghan,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:28 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this