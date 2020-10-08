Virtual hearing software glitch stalls Delhi High Court proceedings for 45 min

Global  
 

Virtual hearings in the Delhi High Court were delayed by nearly 45 minutes on Thursday morning due to a technical fault in the video conferencing software. The hearings were to start at 10.30 am but commenced around 11.15am. Court masters of several benches said the WebEx platform being used for online proceedings apparently...
