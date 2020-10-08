Maharashtra sees 40 per cent rise in cyber crimes during COVID-19 pandemic
Thursday, 8 October 2020 () For the first time, the Maharashtra cyber department will investigate online fraud and other types of defamation on social media. The Maharashtra cyber department has registered an online fraud case in Pune and an officer has been appointed to investigate it.
