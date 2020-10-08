Indian Air Force Day 2020: Virat Kohli pays tribute to nation's heroes

India is celebrating 88th anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on October 08. Grand celebrations began at Hindon airbase in UP's Ghaziabad. Two Chinook helicopters took part in flypast to mark 88th Indian Air Force Day at Hindon airbase. Rafale fighter jet carried out a minimum radius turn...
Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals (DC) to face on Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday. Delhi Capitals team players left the hotel. The 19th IPL match of 2020 will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Delhi Capitals is on 2nd place and RCB is on 3rd in the table of IPL.
Royal Challengers Bangalore scripted an easy win over Rajasthan Royals in the first match on Saturday. Yuzvendra Chahal was the star with the ball as his three wicket haul restricted the Royals to a below par total. Devdutt Padikkal scored another half century while skipper Virat Kohli found form as he stayed unbeaten on 72 to see his team through. The second match of the day at Sharjah was another run fest as Delhi Capitals scored 228 runs after batting first. Skipper Shreyas scored an unbeaten 88 but KKR came very close in the chase but Anrich Nortje picked up 3 wickets and bowled a superb 19th over to win the match for his team. Today MI take on SRH at Sharjah while CSK look to turn their campaign around against KXIP in the second match of the day. Hindustan Times' Arnab Sen and Rasesh Mandani review Saturday's clashes and will build up to the two big matches later in the day.Hindustan Times Battleground T20 is also available as a podcast on www.htsmartcast.com. Click the link below to enjoy the IPL season aurally, now! https://www.htsmartcast.com/episodes-listing/sports/hindustan-times-battleground-t20-5004895/
Delhi Capitals overpowered Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs to get on top of the points table on Monday. Led by Marcus Stoinis' 26 ball 53, Capitals posted a stiff 197 run target before RCB. An all round bowling performance followed with Delhi spinners never allowing the famed RCB batting line up to get going. Today's match will see Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians face off against Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals at Abu Dhabi. Hindustan Times' Arnab Sen and Rasesh Mandani discuss all the finer details in Battleground T20.
Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs in Dubai. R Ashwin praised his team mate Prithvi Shaw by saying that he is a phenomenal talent and when he hits the ball the ball makes a lovely sound from the bat. "He is really a special talent," says Ashwin. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan smashed regular boundaries during the match. The duo took the team over the 50-run mark in the fifth over.
Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs in Dubai. R Ashwin reacted on Amit Mishra, who has been ruled out of the rest of the Indian Premier League 2020 with a tendon injury to the ring finger of his bowling hand. He said, "Amit will be dearly missed in this team, he is the legend in the IPL, we will definitely try our best to keep happy at home."
