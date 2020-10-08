Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'COVID fight is people-driven': PM Modi urges India to #Unite2FightCorona

DNA Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India's COVID-19 fight is people-driven and asked the citizens to #Unite2FightCorona.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Watch: First Indian Army convoy passes through newly-inaugurated Atal Tunnel [Video]

Watch: First Indian Army convoy passes through newly-inaugurated Atal Tunnel

The first convoy of Indian Army passed through the newly-inaugurated Atal Tunnel. Army's military trucks were seen driving through the tunnel on Wednesday. The longest highway tunnel in the world connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley. The tunnel reduces road distance by 46 kms and time by four to five hours. Atal Tunnel was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 3. PM Modi said that the tunnel would strengthen India's border infrastructure. The 9.02 km long tunnel will be available for commuters throughout the year. Earlier, the Valley was cut off for about six months each year due to heavy snowfall.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:34Published

Related videos from verified sources

‘State govt targeted Hathras victim’s kin, PM Modi stayed silent’: Rahul Gandhi [Video]

‘State govt targeted Hathras victim’s kin, PM Modi stayed silent’: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the Hathras case. He said that the entire state government targeted the victim’s family and he had gone to meet them to..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:52Published
Rahul Gandhi lambasts PM Modi over India's economy [Video]

Rahul Gandhi lambasts PM Modi over India's economy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a press conference in Patiala on October 06 where he came down heavily on PM Modi over present condition of India's economy. He said, "Modi government has destroyed..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:39Published
‘Grave injustice to farmers’: Sonia Gandhi slams PM Modi over farm laws [Video]

‘Grave injustice to farmers’: Sonia Gandhi slams PM Modi over farm laws

Congress president Sonia Gandhi lashed out at the Modi government and said that a grave injustice is being done to farmers of the nation. Sonia Gandhi paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former prime..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:26Published

Related news from verified sources

'COVID fight is people-driven': PM Modi urges India to #Unite2FightCorona

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India's COVID-19 fight is people-driven and asked the citizens to #Unite2FightCorona.
DNA Also reported by •IndiaTimes

PM Narendra Modi speaks to Vestas CEO Henrik Andersen, highlights India’s efforts to harness renewable energy to build a cleaner future

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (October 6) spoke to Henrik Andersen, president and CEO of Vestas, about a host of issues related to the wind energy...
Zee News

China daring India as Modi weakened nation: Rahul Gandhi

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that the Chinese had dared to enter India and kill our soldiers because the Narendra Modi government had weakened...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Tweets about this