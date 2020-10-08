'COVID fight is people-driven': PM Modi urges India to #Unite2FightCorona

Watch: First Indian Army convoy passes through newly-inaugurated Atal Tunnel



The first convoy of Indian Army passed through the newly-inaugurated Atal Tunnel. Army's military trucks were seen driving through the tunnel on Wednesday. The longest highway tunnel in the world connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley. The tunnel reduces road distance by 46 kms and time by four to five hours. Atal Tunnel was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 3. PM Modi said that the tunnel would strengthen India's border infrastructure. The 9.02 km long tunnel will be available for commuters throughout the year. Earlier, the Valley was cut off for about six months each year due to heavy snowfall.

