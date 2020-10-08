Amit Shah appeals to everyone to follow PM's public movement against Covid-19
Thursday, 8 October 2020 () "A global pandemic like Covid-19 can be fought only when all the countrymen come together. Let us all unite to fight against it by joining this mass movement started by PM Modi and play an important role in making India Covid-19 free by making everyone aware of this pandemic," he said in tweets in Hindi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at BJP headquarters in Delhi for party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting in Delhi on October 10. BJP president JP Nadda welcomed the PM at the office. Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah also arrived for the meeting.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan at his residence in Delhi. Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja, BJP MP Pragya Thakur and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar paid their last respect to Ram Vilas Paswan at the latter's residence. President of Republican Party of India (RPI) Ramdas Athawale, MoS Dr Jitendra Singh and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also paid their tribute to Paswan. The mortal remains of Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder leader Ram Vilas Paswan was being taken to his residence from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on October 09. Paswan passed away at the age of 74 on October 08. He recently underwent heart surgery in Delhi. He has served as the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. His son Chirag Paswan broke the news on his twitter account.
Johnson & Johnson halts Covid drug trial as volunteer falls ill. Punjab to reopen schools for classes 9-12 from Oct 15. Delhi is breathing its most polluted air since Feb. And Bollywood takes on news channels. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.
As per Health Ministry, India is showing a trend of declining average daily cases over the past 5 weeks. After a month, on October 09, active cases fell below 9 lakhs mark and have steadily followed a downward slope. As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on October 13 reported single-day spike of 55,342 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 706 deaths in the same period, pushing the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,09,856. India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at 71,75,881 which include 8,38,729 active infections. More than 62 lakh people have recovered from the virus. 10,73,014 samples tested for COVID-19 yesterday (October 12). Total 8,89,45,107 samples have been tested in the country up to October 12.
A specially-abled man is facing hardship due to COVID-19 scare. Buddhi Sagar Pandey, who sells books in Agra is not able to sell books because of less footfall as people are not coming out of their houses. He said, "There has been no business. Surviving has become difficult as all my savings have exhausted. I sell only religious books."
Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti said Friday the "suspicious" action of UP police in the Hathras incident has "dented" the image of the BJP, the state government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and requested him to allow mediapersons and politicians to meet the victim's family. Bharti, who has been admitted to AIIMS-Rishikesh after testing positive for COVID-19, said had she been fine she would have herself visited the family in Hathras district, and added she will definitely visit the family after getting discharged from the hospital. "UP police's suspicious action has dented the image of BJP, UP government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," the senior BJP leader said in a series of tweets in Hindi. Bharti said she has been keeping a close watch on the entire Hathras incident and urged Adityanath to allow media and political leaders to meet the aggrieved family.
Apple has finally marked its first retail presence in the country by way of its very own e-commerce portal named Apple Store Online. The store offers a full range of its products and services directly to customers across India. According to Mashable, the online store offers a range of new services that haven't been available to Indian users before. The customers can now interact with Apple Specialists, who can help customers with a range of product-related queries - from custom-configuring a Mac to set up new devices. Customers can get advice, receive guidance, and learn about new products directly from Apple in Hindi and English. Through its financing options and trade-in program, the platform also offers a range of affordable services and products. Students can shop for a Mac or iPad with special pricing and receive discounts on accessories. The Cupertino giant's AppleCare+ service - which extends the standard two-year limited warranty and adds accidental damage coverage - is also being offered to Indian customers for the first time. Mashable reported that following today's launch, Apple's next steps in India include a flagship brick-and-mortar store set to open in Mumbai in 2021.
Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid spoke in Hindi and said that amid COVID-19, India has been supportive friend. "An epidemic (COVID) that forced us to close borders, but our friends proved that it couldn't force them to close doors to their heart. Even in times like these, India remained a great friend," said Maldives Foreign Minister.
Agra-based farmers are coming in support of the new agriculture reforms. Farmers thanked Modi-led govt for bringing the new farm laws which, they said, will ease their lives. A farmer from Agra said, "PM Modi has done great. Farmers are very happy with the decision." "Now because of Modi ji, we will be able to sell our produce directly," said another farmer.