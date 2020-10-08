|
Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party patron Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday.vRam Vilas Paswan had undergone a heart surgery recently and had been hospitalised for the last few weeks.
