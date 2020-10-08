Global  
 

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away

IndiaTimes Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party patron Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday.vRam Vilas Paswan had undergone a heart surgery recently and had been hospitalised for the last few weeks.
News video: ‘Did Ram Vilas Paswan reach Rajya Sabha without JD(U)’s help?’: Bihar CM Nitish

‘Did Ram Vilas Paswan reach Rajya Sabha without JD(U)’s help?’: Bihar CM Nitish 03:06

 JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar said he has no interest in what someone is saying about him. In a jibe at LJP, Kumar said "Ram Vilas Paswan is unwell. We want him to recover. Has Ram Vilas Paswan been elected to Rajya Sabha without the support of JDU? BJP and JDU gave him the ticket." The ruling NDA in...

Ram Vilas Paswan Ram Vilas Paswan Indian politician

'BJP-JD(U) gave Ram Vilas Paswan ticket for RS': Nitish Kumar [Video]

'BJP-JD(U) gave Ram Vilas Paswan ticket for RS': Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, ahead of state assembly elections announced the seat-sharing of NDA in a press conference on October 06. During the press conference, when questioned about LJP, Nitish Kumar said that BJP-JD(U) gave Ram Vilas Paswan the ticket to Rajya Sabha as LJP had only two seats. Kumar said, "Ram Vilas Paswan is unwell. We want him to recover. Did he reach Rajya Sabha without JDU's help? How many seats do they have in Bihar Vidhan Sabha? Two. So, BJP-JD(U) gave him ticket to RS. What do we have to do with what someone says?"

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published

Lok Janshakti Party Lok Janshakti Party Political party in India

Before quitting NDA in Bihar, Chirag told BJP of 'wave' against Nitish Kumar

 Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan had urged BJP president J P Nadda to project a leader of the saffron party as the NDA's chief ministerial face in..
IndiaTimes
Bihar elections 2020: BJP leader Dr Usha Vidyarthi joins LJP [Video]

Bihar elections 2020: BJP leader Dr Usha Vidyarthi joins LJP

As Bihar assembly elections near, Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dr Usha Vidyarthi joined Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). "I have no complaints with BJP, I want to serve people here. I have full confidence that people will vote for me," said Usha Vidyarthi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published

Bihar polls twist: LJP won't contest in alliance with BJP-JDU over seat tussle [Video]

Bihar polls twist: LJP won't contest in alliance with BJP-JDU over seat tussle

In a twist weeks ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, the Lok Janshakti Party decided to contest the polls alone, instead of being part of the National Democratic Alliance. The announcement was made..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:01Published
Javadekar releases compendium on PSE contribution amidst COVID pandemic [Video]

Javadekar releases compendium on PSE contribution amidst COVID pandemic

Union Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Minister Prakash Javadekar released a compendium 'Building Self Reliant, Resurgent, Resilient India' on public sector enterprises contribution amidst the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:33Published
Fresh ally trouble for BJP? LJP leader says Chirag Paswan CM face | Bihar polls [Video]

Fresh ally trouble for BJP? LJP leader says Chirag Paswan CM face | Bihar polls

Compounding alliance troubles for the Bharatiya Janata Party, a leader of the Lok Janshakti Party said that Chirag Paswan is the outfit's Chief Ministerial face for Bihar. The comment was made weeks..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:27Published

