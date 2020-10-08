Void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled: PM Modi on Ram Vilas Paswan's demise
Thursday, 8 October 2020 () Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, saying there is a void in the nation that will perhaps never be filled. Paswan died on Thursday at the age of 74.
JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar said he has no interest in what someone is saying about him. In a jibe at LJP, Kumar said "Ram Vilas Paswan is unwell. We want him to recover. Has Ram Vilas Paswan been elected to Rajya Sabha without the support of JDU? BJP and JDU gave him the ticket." The ruling NDA in...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a keynote address at Annual Invest India Conference in Canada via video conference. During the address, he said there's opportunity for everyone to invest in India, to run and grow business. "In post-COVID world, you will often hear of various kinds of problems of manufacturing, of supply chains, of PPE, etc. However, India has not let those problems be. We showed resilience and emerged as a land of solutions," said PM Modi.
During Invest India Conference in Canada via video conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the country has provided medicines to around 150 countries so far. "India is playing the role of the pharmacy to the world. We have provided medicine to around 150 countries so far. During March-June of this year, our agricultural exports rose by 23%. This happened while the entire country was in a stringent lockdown," said PM Modi. He further added, "The India story is strong today and stronger tomorrow. Today, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) regime is very well liberalized. We have created a friendly tax regime for Sovereign Wealth and Pension Funds. We've undertaken significant reforms for developing a robust Bond market."
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday evening. The noted Dalit leader was hospitalized for the last few weeks. The RJD leader’s son Chirag Paswan shared the news on Twitter. Paswan, a noted Dalit leader, was active in politics for over five decades. The RJD chief was 74. Paswan is the second union member to die in two months after Suresh Angadi died earlier in September.
In a twist weeks ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, the Lok Janshakti Party decided to contest the polls alone, instead of being part of the National Democratic Alliance. The announcement was made..
