Void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled: PM Modi on Ram Vilas Paswan's demise

IndiaTimes Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, saying there is a void in the nation that will perhaps never be filled. Paswan died on Thursday at the age of 74.
