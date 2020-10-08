Void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled: PM Modi on Ram Vilas Paswan's demise

'India is playing role of pharmacy to world:' PM Modi



During Invest India Conference in Canada via video conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the country has provided medicines to around 150 countries so far. "India is playing the role of the pharmacy to the world. We have provided medicine to around 150 countries so far. During March-June of this year, our agricultural exports rose by 23%. This happened while the entire country was in a stringent lockdown," said PM Modi. He further added, "The India story is strong today and stronger tomorrow. Today, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) regime is very well liberalized. We have created a friendly tax regime for Sovereign Wealth and Pension Funds. We've undertaken significant reforms for developing a robust Bond market."

