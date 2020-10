Maharashtra set to cross 15-lakh COVID-19 cases Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

With another 13,395 fresh cases on Thursday, Maharashtra is set to cross the 15-lakh COVID-19 cases mark. Mumbai's daily count of fresh cases, however, continued to stay high with more than 2,800 cases for the second day in a row along with 48 COVID-related deaths. Health officials reported that among the fresh cases, Mumbai lead... With another 13,395 fresh cases on Thursday, Maharashtra is set to cross the 15-lakh COVID-19 cases mark. Mumbai's daily count of fresh cases, however, continued to stay high with more than 2,800 cases for the second day in a row along with 48 COVID-related deaths. Health officials reported that among the fresh cases, Mumbai lead 👓 View full article