Birth date confusion persists as capital Hyderabad turns 429 Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Today is the birthday of Hyderabad. It was on October 9 in 1591 that the foundation stone was laid for the new city of Hyderabad after the then capital city of Golconda could not hold its ever-growing population and bear the burden of infectious diseases. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this