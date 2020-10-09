Global  
 

Lalu gets bail in a fodder scam case, but to remain in jail

IndiaTimes Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
The Jharkhand HC granted bail to former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad in a fodder scam case related to Chaibasa treasury. The case involves fraudulent withdrawals amounting to Rs 33.67 crore from the Chaibasa treasury in undivided Bihar when Lalu Prasad was the chief minister. The RJD chief, however, will have to remain in jail as he is serving time in another case related to Dumka treasury.
