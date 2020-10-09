Lalu gets bail in a fodder scam case, but to remain in jail
Friday, 9 October 2020 () The Jharkhand HC granted bail to former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad in a fodder scam case related to Chaibasa treasury. The case involves fraudulent withdrawals amounting to Rs 33.67 crore from the Chaibasa treasury in undivided Bihar when Lalu Prasad was the chief minister. The RJD chief, however, will have to remain in jail as he is serving time in another case related to Dumka treasury.
Bombay Bombay High Court granted bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty in drug case related to death of Sushant Singh Rajput on personal bond of Rs 1 lakh on October 07. Court has forbid her from travelling abroad without permission and also directed her to mark her presence for 10 days in police station...
Last rites of former union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh performed at Hasanpur Ghat in Mahnar, Vaishali District on September 14. Veteran politician and former RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh died on September 13 at AIIMS, Delhi. The 74-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19 in June and was being treated for post COVID complications at the hospital in the national capital. Singh was a close aide of Lalu Prasad Yadav.
The mortal remains of former RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh arrived at Patna airport on Sep 13. It was then brought to Vidhan Sabha for prayer ceremony. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and others paid floral tribute to late RJD leader. He died at AIIMS Delhi today. The 74-year-old had tested COVID-19 positive in June. Singh was a close aide of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.
Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, on September 23 said that the state government will go to Supreme Court after the High Court rejected teachers' recruitment process in the state. Earlier, the Jharkhand HC cancelled the process of recruitment to around 17,572 posts of high school teachers in the 13 reserved districts in the state.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on September 09 reacted on National Green Tribunal imposing fine of crores of rupees on Jharkhand court and Vidhan Sabha Bhawan. CM Soren said that the Chief Minister Office didn't receive any document regarding the fine and the state government doesn't encourage any wrongdoing. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed heavy fines on the newly constructed High Court building and the Vidhan Sabha building in Jharkhand. The NGT has spoken of the construction of the High Court and the Assembly building without environmental approval. On this basis, a fine of Rs 66 crore has been imposed on the High Court building and Rs 47 crore on the Vidhan Sabha building.
A policeman was shot dead while he was on his way to the police station in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. The incident took place in Maniari Village of Muzaffarpur on October 08. Speaking to ANI, ASP West of Muzaffarpur, Syed Imran Masood said, "On Thursday (October 08) morning, a policeman was shot dead when he was going to the police station in Maniari, Muzaffarpur." "We are still in the preliminary stage of the investigation. We will probe the matter. We will look into the case from all possible angles and will find out who is behind this incident," ASP
Several farmers of Jharkhand's Dumka district have welcomed the new farm laws. A farmer said that now they don't have to give commissions to middlemen for their crops. The elimination of middlemen will be beneficial for them. Another farmer said, "We can now sell our crop wherever we want, we are now independent."
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren inaugurated a Clothes Sewing Training Centre in Dumka district. The training centre was inaugurated at Haripur Panchayat Bhawan in Dumka on September 16. CM Soren distributed cheques among the beneficiaries today.
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday evening. The noted Dalit leader was hospitalized for the last few weeks. The RJD leader’s son Chirag Paswan shared the news on Twitter. Paswan, a noted Dalit leader, was active in politics for over five decades. The RJD chief was 74. Paswan is the second union member to die in two months after Suresh Angadi died earlier in September.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), leader Tejashwi Yadav hit out at ruling party, Janata Dal (United) over 'dragging' his name in former RJD leader Shakti Malik murder case. He said that their names were dragged into the matter under a political conspiracy. "7 people arrested. As per their statements, it is clear that our names were dragged into the matter under a political conspiracy. Ruling party leveled false allegations against my brother and me," said Tejashwi Yadav, RJD on murder of former RJD state secretary Shakti Malik, in Purnea. "I would like to ask the Chief Minister that is he so scared and frustrated that he would level false allegations? Will Nitish Kumar apologize for the press conference at the Janata Dal (United) office, where their spokespersons leveled baseless allegations? Nitish Kumar and members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should apologize, Tejashwi added. FIR has been lodged against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, Tejashwi Yadav, his brother Tej Pratap Yadav and four others over the killing of former party leader Shakti Malik on October 05.
Seven people held in connection with former RJD leader Shakti Malik murder case in Purnia. He was shot dead by three masked men at his residence a day after he has been expelled from RJD on October 04. Speaking on this SP Vishal Sharma said, "We have recovered a diary, according to which, he gave loans to people. We were told that he used to make borrowers sign blank cheques and blank stamp papers to blackmail them later. Malik used to levy heavy interests, making it difficult for borrowers to repay. On Oct 3, he made an accused sit for 3-4 hrs and pressurised him to accompany him to Patna amid election season. Frustrated, they decided to kill him."
