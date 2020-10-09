Ram Vilas Paswan was efficient administrator, mass leader: Manmohan Singh
Friday, 9 October 2020 () Former Prime MInister Manmohan Singh on Friday condoled the death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan saying he was an efficient administrator who worked closely with him and was a mass leader with a wide popularity.
In his condolence letter to Ram Vilas Paswan's son, Chirag Paswan, who is an MP from Jamui in Bihar and is the...
Tributes pour in for Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan who passed away on Thursday. President Ram Nath Kovind said 'nation lost a visionary leader'. Calling it a 'personal loss' PM Modi said he is 'saddened beyond words'. PM Modi said that he has lost a 'friend' and a 'valued colleague'. Home Minister...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan at his residence in Delhi. Communist Party of..
President Ram Nath Kovind paid his last respects to union minister Ram Vilas Paswan at his residence in Delhi on October 09. The mortal remains of Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder..
The mortal remains of Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder leader Ram Vilas Paswan was being taken to his residence from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on October 09...