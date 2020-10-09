Ram Vilas Paswan was efficient administrator, mass leader: Manmohan Singh

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and other politicos pay tribute to Ram Vilas Paswan



Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan at his residence in Delhi. Communist Party of.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:10 Published 20 minutes ago Watch: President Kovind pays tribute to Ram Vilas Paswan



President Ram Nath Kovind paid his last respects to union minister Ram Vilas Paswan at his residence in Delhi on October 09. The mortal remains of Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:39 Published 2 hours ago Watch: PM Modi pays tribute to Ram Vilas Paswan



The mortal remains of Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder leader Ram Vilas Paswan was being taken to his residence from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on October 09... Credit: ANI Duration: 01:50 Published 3 hours ago

