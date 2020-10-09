Bihar polls: Nitish Kumar uses time-tested social engineering formula to select JD(U) candidates
Friday, 9 October 2020 () For the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has used the time tested social engineering formula to select JD(U) candidates. The list of JD(U) candidates shows how Nitish Kumar made a sagacious attempt to consolidate his extremely backward castes (EBC) support base while making a dent into RJD's Muslim-Yadav vote bank.
Former DGP and JDU leader Gupteshwar Pandey clarified that he is not contesting Bihar polls. Pandey, however, added that he is and will be part of NDA and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JDU. "Pandey addressed media a day after JDU issued list of candidates for the October-November polls. Despite...