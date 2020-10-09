Global  
 

Bihar polls: Nitish Kumar uses time-tested social engineering formula to select JD(U) candidates

Zee News Friday, 9 October 2020
For the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has used the time tested social engineering formula to select JD(U) candidates. The list of JD(U) candidates shows how Nitish Kumar made a sagacious attempt to consolidate his extremely backward castes (EBC) support base while making a dent into RJD's Muslim-Yadav vote bank.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: 'Won't contest Bihar polls, but will be part of NDA': Gupteshwar Pandey

'Won't contest Bihar polls, but will be part of NDA': Gupteshwar Pandey 02:55

 Former DGP and JDU leader Gupteshwar Pandey clarified that he is not contesting Bihar polls. Pandey, however, added that he is and will be part of NDA and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JDU. "Pandey addressed media a day after JDU issued list of candidates for the October-November polls. Despite...

