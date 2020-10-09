Athawale sole representative of NDA allies in Modi govt after Paswan's demise
Friday, 9 October 2020 () Following the death of LJP leader and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, the Union Cabinet is left with no representation from NDA allies, while Ramdas Athawale of Republican Party of India (RPI) is the only member in the Union Council of Ministers from an ally party in the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan at his residence in Delhi. Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja, BJP MP Pragya Thakur and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar paid their last respect to Ram Vilas Paswan at the latter's residence. President of Republican Party of India (RPI) Ramdas Athawale, MoS Dr Jitendra Singh and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also paid their tribute to Paswan. The mortal remains of Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder leader Ram Vilas Paswan was being taken to his residence from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on October 09. Paswan passed away at the age of 74 on October 08. He recently underwent heart surgery in Delhi. He has served as the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. His son Chirag Paswan broke the news on his twitter account.
Union Minister and the president of Republican Party of India Ramdas Athawale mourned the demise of Ram Vilas Pawan and said that he worked towards building Dalit army in the country. "Ram Vilas Paswan ji had big heart. He strengthened his Lok Janshakti Party and worked towards building a Dalit army in the country. A Dalit leader of our country has left us today, this is a great loss for our society. My deepest condolences to his family," said Athawale.
Minister of State for Social Justice, and president of Republican Party of India (RPI), Ramdas Athawale on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to the family of the alleged gang-rape victim in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras said wherever there is Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, Rahul tries to defame that administration. He said, "Rajasthan also has such similar cases of rape. But Rahul Gandhi did not visit there. Wherever there is a BJP govt, he tries to defame the administration."
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid last respects to Union Minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan at the latter's residence in Delhi. Several other politicos arrived at Paswan's residence to pay tribute. The LJP leader passed away at the age of 74 on October 08.
Former DGP and JDU leader Gupteshwar Pandey clarified that he is not contesting Bihar polls. Pandey, however, added that he is and will be part of NDA and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JDU. "Pandey addressed media a day after JDU issued list of candidates for the October-November polls. Despite speculations, Pandey's name was missing from the list of 115 candidates. The former state police chief took VRS last month and later was given JDU membership by CM Nitish Kumar. Pandey had hogged headlines in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. BJP-JDU alliance has agreed upon sharing 121-122 seats in the assembly polls. Elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be held in three phases. The state will vote on October 28, November 3, November 7 and the counting will take place on November 10.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:55Published
Former Director General of Police (DGP) and Janata Dal (United) leader, Gupteshwar Pandey stated that he is not contesting Bihar elections this year. However, Pandey added that he will be part of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Janata Dal (United). "There was probability to contest Bihar election, but this due to some reason I am not fighting Bihar Assembly election this year, but I am with NDA and will always be with them. I work in leadership of NDA and JD (U)," Gupteshwar Pandey said in a press conference in Patna.
President Ram Nath Kovind paid his last respects to union minister Ram Vilas Paswan at his residence in Delhi on October 09. The mortal remains of Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder leader Ram Vilas Paswan was being taken to his residence from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on October 09. Paswan passed away at the age of 74 on October 08. He recently underwent heart surgery in Delhi. He has served as the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. His son Chirag Paswan broke the news on his Twitter account.
Tributes pour in for Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan who passed away on Thursday. President Ram Nath Kovind said 'nation lost a visionary leader'. Calling it a 'personal loss' PM Modi said he is 'saddened beyond words'. PM Modi said that he has lost a 'friend' and a 'valued colleague'. Home Minister Amit Shah paid his tribute to the Union Minister. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Paswan had good relations with everyone. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called paswan a 'seasoned leader'. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar called Paswan’s death a ‘personal loss’. West bengal CM Mamata Banerjee paid tribute to the Union Minister. NCP chief Sharad Pawar said he had long association with him as a parliamentarian. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal paid 'heartfelt condolences'.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:41Published
तेजस्वी सूर्या ने बंगाल पुलिस पर तीन सांसदों को बंधक बनाने का आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि हमारी शिकायत पर एफआईआर दर्ज करने के लिए हमने आधी रात को 2 घंटे से अधिक समय तक इंतजार किया। पुलिस ने एफआईआर करने के बजाय तीन सांसदों के सा हाथापाई की। हम विशेषाधिकार के उल्लंघन के लिए एक प्रस्ताव दायर करेंगे और ममता की पुलिस को सबक सिखाएंगे।
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:14Published
The mortal remains of Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder leader Ram Vilas Paswan was being taken to his residence from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on October 09. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan was present outside AIIMS along with other party workers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his last respects to Ram Vilas Paswan at his residence in Delhi. BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also paid their last respect to Ram Vilas Paswan. Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Giriraj Singh and MoS Ashwini Kumar Choubey came along with PM Modi to pay tribute. Paswan passed away at the age of 74 on October 08. He recently underwent heart surgery in Delhi. He has served as the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. His son Chirag Paswan broke the news on his Twitter account.
The Hindustan Awam Morcha (S) led by Jitan Ram Manjhi is all set to join the NDA on Thursday. The decision comes months ahead of the crucial Bihar Assembly polls slated for later this year. Manjhi, who..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:50Published