TRP scam: Mumbai Police tightens noose around Arnab Goswami, summons senior Republic TV official

Zee News Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
The Mumbai Police summoned Republic TV CFO and the Mumbai Crime Branch asked him to join the probe on October 10 (Saturday).
News video: Republic TV faces probe for TRP fraud, Arnab Goswami hits back|Oneindia News

Republic TV faces probe for TRP fraud, Arnab Goswami hits back|Oneindia News 02:08

 Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Thursday claimed to have busted a racket that involved private television channels manipulating their Television Rating Points, or TRP. One of the three channels is Republic TV while the other two are local Mumbai channels. As the UP POlice probe...

