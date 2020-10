Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result 2020 declared at pue.kar.nic.in; 41.28 percent students clear exam Saturday, 10 October 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary results are now available on karresults.nic.in. Nearly 2.12 lakh students took the Karnataka PUC supplementary examinations this year. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this