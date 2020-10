You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Bihar polls: Amid JDU & LJP rift, Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM to return to NDA



The Hindustan Awam Morcha (S) led by Jitan Ram Manjhi is all set to join the NDA on Thursday. The decision comes months ahead of the crucial Bihar Assembly polls slated for later this year. Manjhi, who.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:50 Published on September 2, 2020 Former President Pranab Mukherjee cremated with full state honours



Former President Pranab Mukherjee was cremated with full state honours at the Lodhi road electric crematorium on September 1. Pranab Mukherjee’s son, Abhijit Mukherjee performed his last rites. His.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:14 Published on September 1, 2020

Related news from verified sources Ram Vilas Paswan's cremation today with full state honour Soon after the mortal remains of the LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan arrived Patna, leaders and supporters gathered to pay tribute and chanted slogans in his...

Zee News 21 minutes ago





Tweets about this