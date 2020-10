It's Expensive: Nimrat Kaur's Yves Saint Laurent bag comes at a hefty price Saturday, 10 October 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

It's Expensive: Nimrat Kaur was seen in and around Bandra shopping. She was carrying the classic Yves Saint Laurent Loulou bag. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this