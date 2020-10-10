Lalu Prasad Yadav gets bail in fodder scam case, but will remain in jail
Saturday, 10 October 2020 () Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad was on Friday granted bail in a fodder scam case, but the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President will remain in jail for his involvement in other cases. The Jharkhand High Court on Friday granted bail to Lalu Prasad in the Chaibasa treasury fraud case. Justice Apresh Singh granted him bail on...
Former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav granted bail by Jharkhand High Court, in the Chaibasa Treasury case related to fodder scam on Friday. However, he will remain in jail since the Dumka treasury case is still pending. The fodder scam case pertains to...
Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was granted bail by Jharkhand High Court on October 09. He was granted bail in the Chaibasa Treasury case related to fodder scam. However, Lalu Yadav will..
