|
China has deployed 60K soldiers on India's northern border: Pompeo
Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
China has amassed more than 60,000 troops on India's northern border, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said as he hit out at Beijing for its "bad behaviour" and the threats it poses to the Quad countries. The foreign ministers from the Indo-Pacific nations known as the Quad group - the US, Japan, India and Australia - met in Tokyo on Tuesday in what was their first in-person talks since the coronavirus pandemic began.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Mike Pompeo 70th U.S. Secretary of State and former director of the C.I.A.
China have begun to amass huge forces against India: Mike PompeoUS secretary of state Mike Pompeo on Friday urged closer ties with India as he warned of China's growing might on its doorstep, amid a flurry of diplomacy..
IndiaTimes
Election Less Than a Month Away, Trump Leans on Barr and Pompeo for a LiftThe secretary of state said he would make Hillary Clinton’s emails public, handing the president a weapon to attack his political foes as the attorney general..
NYTimes.com
India-US two-plus-two dialogue expected to take place in Delhi on Oct 26-27The third edition of the two-plus-two dialogue between India and the US is expected to take place on Oct 26-27 during which both sides are likely to carry out a..
IndiaTimes
Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China
Latest count of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide at 0500 GMT, Oct. 9BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases...
WorldNews
HK commerce chief: security law 'good for stability'Controversial law imposed by Beijing will boost Hong Kong's status as global financial hub says Edward Lau.
BBC News
Cambodian PM says naval base not just for ChinaPHNOM PENH: China would not have exclusive access to a , Prime Minister said Wednesday, despite Beijing chipping in for upgrades after a US-funded facility was..
WorldNews
Pompeo seeks to shore up support among Asian allies
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:23Published
Indo-Pacific Biogeographic region of Earth's seas
India, Japan finalise pact for cooperation in 5G tech, AI and critical information infraIndia and Japan have finalised an ambitious agreement that provides for cooperation in 5G technology, artificial intelligence and an array of other critical..
IndiaTimes
Quad: US corners China; India and others more discreetThe second meeting of the Quad (Australia-India-Japan-US) foreign ministers in Tokyo saw them reaffirming their "collective vision" of maintaining a free, open..
IndiaTimes
EAM Jaishankar attends Quad ministerial meeting in Tokyo
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:20Published
Quad Foreign Ministers Meet: India presses for territorial integrity and sovereigntyThe QUAD coalition (India, Australia, Japan and the United States) which is seen by China suspiciously has been calling for "free and open" Indo Pacific.
DNA
Tokyo Capital and prefecture of Japan
Amid tension with China, Jaishankar meets counterparts from Japan & Australia
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:05Published
Japan’s Super Nintendo World will open in spring 2021Nintendo has announced that its first theme park area will belatedly open at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka next spring. Super Nintendo World was originally..
The Verge
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this