China has deployed 60K soldiers on India's northern border: Pompeo

IndiaTimes Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
China has amassed more than 60,000 troops on India's northern border, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said as he hit out at Beijing for its "bad behaviour" and the threats it poses to the Quad countries. The foreign ministers from the Indo-Pacific nations known as the Quad group - the US, Japan, India and Australia - met in Tokyo on Tuesday in what was their first in-person talks since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Pompeo seeks to shore up support among Asian allies [Video]

Pompeo seeks to shore up support among Asian allies

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday visited Tokyo to meet with some of Washington's closest allies in Asia, Japan, Australia and India, to shore up support against what the United States says is China's dangerous and growing regional influence. Gloria Tso reports.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) of India Dr S Jaishankar participated in the meeting of Foreign Ministers of Quad group countries-Japan, the United States, Australia and India in Japan's Tokyo on October 6. S Jaishankar said, "Called on Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga along with other Quad Foreign Ministers. Spoke about the bilateral and global dimensions of our special partnership." "It's a matter of satisfaction that Indo-Pacific concept has gained increasingly wider acceptance.Indo-Pacific Ocean's Initiative that we tabled at East Asia Summit last yr is development with considerable promise in that context," EAM added. India, the US, Japan, and Australia, collectively form the Quadrilateral group. US Secretary Mike Pompeo, EAM Jaishankar, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne arrived in Tokyo to attend the Quadrilateral foreign ministers meeting.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held separate bilateral meetings with foreign ministers of Japan and Australia on the sidelines of the Quad meeting in Tokyo. During the 13th India-Japan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue, the two ministers exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest and agreed that the strong and enduring partnership between the two countries will play a pivotal role in overcoming challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, a statement from the MEA said. Jaishankar and Motegi also emphasised that a free, open and inclusive India-Pacific region must be premised on diversified and resilient supply chains. Jaishankar also met his Australian counterpart Marise Payne and discussed ways to expand cooperation in global affairs & regional issues. Jaishankar and Payne travelled to Tokyo to attend a ministerial meeting of the Quad or Quadrilateral coalition comprising India, the US, Australia and Japan. The bilateral meetings come after the 'Quad' foreign ministers' meeting took place on Tuesday. The meetings took place in the backdrop of frosty relations of India, Australia and Japan with China. Watch the full video for all the details.

