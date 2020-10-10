Global  
 

Jharkhand reports 768 new Covid-19 cases, 6 fresh fatalities

IndiaTimes Saturday, 10 October 2020
Jharkhand's Covid-19 tally rose to 91,254 on Saturday as 768 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.
