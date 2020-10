Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy announce that they're going to be parents in the cutest way possible Saturday, 10 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin 3 actress Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy have confirmed that the actress is pregnant 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this