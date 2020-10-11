Global  
 

Coronavirus cases in India cross 70-lakh mark with 74,383 new COVID infections

Zee News Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
As per the Ministry of Health data the coronavirus cases in India stands at 70,53,807 with 74,383 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.
