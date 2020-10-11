✍️शायरी4MSG RT @SMGDelhi: #DayOfTheGirl Saint Dr. @Gurmeetramrahim Singh Ji Insan conducted several spritual congregation to spread awareness about bal… 6 minutes ago DNA International Girl Child Day: All about Ramabai Ranade, Indian social reformer who paved way for women's education… https://t.co/HnSR50RA45 11 minutes ago SUNIL REDDY LCP RT @Sridhar12720114: On this international girl child day, I request all our fandom members to take a pledge on "not to abuse any women inc… 16 minutes ago AIRMumbai International Day of Girl Child, also known as 'Day of Girls', is observed on October 11 every year to spread aware… https://t.co/plb7ir8Ceh 17 minutes ago Velly Baniya RT @Raj_Dhiman7: International Girl Child Day is celebrated on 11 October annually to create awareness about the importance of empowerment… 22 minutes ago Good Shepherd School Chennai Happy International Day of the Girl Child! "I am a girl because I am strong, I am compassionate, I have a voice an… https://t.co/rIe4xVQ6Au 24 minutes ago 🦋Butterfly🦋🧚‍♀️🌹I K∆π&∆l🌹🧚‍♀️ RT @officialmsgfans: The need of hour is to Save and educate girls. On this #DayOfTheGirl, let's spread awareness and change the mindset of… 25 minutes ago Ongeiwun Derick RT @nilegirlsforum: We're excited with just 2 days to International Day of the Girl Child under the theme "Your Voice, Our Equal Future" Ou… 27 minutes ago