CM's address: Metro car shed at Aarey to be relocated to Kanjurmarg Sunday, 11 October 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

Maharashtra Chief Minister *Uddhav Thackeray* on Sunday announced the scrapping of Aarey metro car shed and said the project will now come up at Kanjurmarg here.



In a webcast, Thackeray said the project will be shifted to a government land in Kanjurmarg and no cost will be incurred for the purpose. "The land will be available... 👓 View full article

