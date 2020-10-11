Global  
 

Metro car shed at Aarey to be relocated to Kanjurmarg: CM Uddhav Thackeray

IndiaTimes Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
CM's address: Metro car shed at Aarey to be relocated to Kanjurmarg

 Maharashtra Chief Minister *Uddhav Thackeray* on Sunday announced the scrapping of Aarey metro car shed and said the project will now come up at Kanjurmarg...
Mid-Day

Aarey Metro car shed to be relocated: Uddhav

 The Chief Minister insisted on using masks in public places.
Hindu


