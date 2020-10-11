Global
Metro car shed at Aarey to be relocated to Kanjurmarg: CM Uddhav Thackeray
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Metro car shed at Aarey to be relocated to Kanjurmarg: CM Uddhav Thackeray
Sunday, 11 October 2020 (
5 minutes ago
)
CM's address: Metro car shed at Aarey to be relocated to Kanjurmarg
Maharashtra Chief Minister *Uddhav Thackeray* on Sunday announced the scrapping of Aarey metro car shed and said the project will now come up at Kanjurmarg...
Mid-Day
51 minutes ago
Aarey Metro car shed to be relocated: Uddhav
The Chief Minister insisted on using masks in public places.
Hindu
47 minutes ago
