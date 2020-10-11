Metro car shed at Aarey to be relocated to Kanjurmarg: CM Uddhav Thackeray

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources CM's address: Metro car shed at Aarey to be relocated to Kanjurmarg Maharashtra Chief Minister *Uddhav Thackeray* on Sunday announced the scrapping of Aarey metro car shed and said the project will now come up at Kanjurmarg...

Mid-Day 51 minutes ago



Aarey Metro car shed to be relocated: Uddhav The Chief Minister insisted on using masks in public places.

Hindu 47 minutes ago





Tweets about this