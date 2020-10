Aarey Metro car shed moved to Kanjurmarg: Wildlife experts hail CM Thackeray's announcement Sunday, 11 October 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

In what can be termed as a very big victory for Mumbai-based environment and wildlife lovers, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced the scrapping of Metro car shed at Aarey Milk Colony and said the project will be relocated to Kanjurmarg.



While addressing the state via live video chat, Chief Minister... 👓 View full article

