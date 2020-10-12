Global  
 

Mumbai sees 2,000+ new COVID-19 cases

Mid-Day Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Mumbai sees 2,000+ new COVID-19 casesWith more than 10,000 fresh cases, the state's COVID-19 tally reached 15.28 lakh as the number of fatalities crossed the 40,000 mark. Mumbai, however, continued to record a daily count of over 2,000 cases and registered 42 *COVID* deaths on Sunday. While Maharashtra's recovery rate saw some progress as it increased to 80.86 per...
