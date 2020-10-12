|
Shifting Metro car shed from Aarey Colony will spike cost by Rs 4,000 crore: Devendra Fadnavis
Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government's decision to relocate metro car shed project from the city's lung in Aarey Colony to Kanjurmarg in Mumbai was "unfortunate".
The former chief minister also said this decision was taken only to satisfy someone's ego which will escalate the cost...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this