Shifting Metro car shed from Aarey Colony will spike cost by Rs 4,000 crore: Devendra Fadnavis

the half hermit RT @IndiaToday: Politics erupts over shifting of metro car shed from Aarey colony. #ITVideo #Maharashtra #Aarey https://t.co/xOyPSBIwtZ 3 minutes ago SAHIL RT @ss_suryawanshi: MNS chief Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray congratulated Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray government for s… 4 minutes ago Infinity RT @SidShirole: Reminder 1) An independent committee instituted by the MVA government itself has said that the shifting of the Metro Car S… 4 minutes ago Chaitanya Kadam RT @ndtv: Shifting Metro Car Shed From #Aarey Colony Will Spike Cost By ₹ 4,000 Crore: Devendra Fadnavis https://t.co/alda9nFifN https://t.… 6 minutes ago IndiaToday Politics erupts over shifting of metro car shed from Aarey colony. #ITVideo #Maharashtra #Aarey https://t.co/xOyPSBIwtZ 11 minutes ago selfmusing.SSR RT @OpIndia_com: ‘Unfortunate decision just to satisfy ego’: Devendra Fadnavis slams Udhhav Thackery for shifting Metro Car Shed from Aarey… 22 minutes ago Jumla Buster @Dev_Fadnavis could have saved 4000 crores (+ 3000 trees) by choosing #Kanjurmarg for the Metro Car Shed 3 years ag… https://t.co/eOFSQe2ZCT 37 minutes ago