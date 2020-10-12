Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shifting Metro car shed from Aarey Colony will spike cost by Rs 4,000 crore: Devendra Fadnavis

Mid-Day Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government's decision to relocate metro car shed project from the city's lung in Aarey Colony to Kanjurmarg in Mumbai was "unfortunate".

The former chief minister also said this decision was taken only to satisfy someone's ego which will escalate the cost...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Aarey: 800 acres declared forest in Mumbai, Metro shed to be shifted|Oneindia News

Aarey: 800 acres declared forest in Mumbai, Metro shed to be shifted|Oneindia News 01:16

 A big cheer to all the environmentalists and the people of Mumbai who took to the streets in protest against the clearing of the AArey forest as the Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that the government is now shifting the metro car shed project from Aarey Colony to...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Mumbai locals celebrate relocation of Aarey metro car shed project [Video]

Watch: Mumbai locals celebrate relocation of Aarey metro car shed project

Residents of Mumbai are cheering as the green cover in Aarey colony will not be destroyed to facilitate the construction of a metro car shed. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on October 11..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published

Tweets about this

shashan37237557

the half hermit RT @IndiaToday: Politics erupts over shifting of metro car shed from Aarey colony. #ITVideo #Maharashtra #Aarey https://t.co/xOyPSBIwtZ 3 minutes ago

sahil_mansoori

SAHIL RT @ss_suryawanshi: MNS chief Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray congratulated Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray government for s… 4 minutes ago

Infinit71249904

Infinity RT @SidShirole: Reminder 1) An independent committee instituted by the MVA government itself has said that the shifting of the Metro Car S… 4 minutes ago

Chaitan66988844

Chaitanya Kadam RT @ndtv: Shifting Metro Car Shed From #Aarey Colony Will Spike Cost By ₹ 4,000 Crore: Devendra Fadnavis https://t.co/alda9nFifN https://t.… 6 minutes ago

IndiaToday

IndiaToday Politics erupts over shifting of metro car shed from Aarey colony. #ITVideo #Maharashtra #Aarey https://t.co/xOyPSBIwtZ 11 minutes ago

SelfmusingSsr

selfmusing.SSR RT @OpIndia_com: ‘Unfortunate decision just to satisfy ego’: Devendra Fadnavis slams Udhhav Thackery for shifting Metro Car Shed from Aarey… 22 minutes ago

FekuBuster

Jumla Buster @Dev_Fadnavis could have saved 4000 crores (+ 3000 trees) by choosing #Kanjurmarg for the Metro Car Shed 3 years ag… https://t.co/eOFSQe2ZCT 37 minutes ago