Khushbu Sundar quits Congress, says was being `pushed and suppressed` Monday, 12 October 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

In a major blow to the Congress, actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar on Monday (October 12) quit from the primary membership of the party, amid talks that she would join the BJP. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this