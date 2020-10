You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Chhattisgarh Minister calls Balrampur rape 'small incident', later clarifies



Chhattisgarh Minister Shiv Kumar Dahariya on October 03 took a jibe on ex-CM Raman Singh's tweet on rape in state's Balrampur. Dahariya said, "A big incident took place in Hathras, why is Raman Singh.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published 1 week ago Watch: Akshay Kumar opens up on Sushant, drug use in Bollywood



Ever since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Hindi film industry has come under spotlight over the issue of drug use with big names like Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:14 Published 1 week ago Sushant Singh Rajput's father meets Bihar CM Nitish Kumar



Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna on September 30. Currently, CBI is investigating actor's death. Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this