Yousaf zadran 🇦🇫 له جالبې به خبر شئ😉 As per a few media reports, Rashid (22) was recently asked in an Instagram QnA to name his favo… https://t.co/zw6UVIbteE 9 minutes ago Shoeb Pattni RT @bollywood_life: Here's why Anushka Sharma's name crops up when you search for Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan's wife #AnushkaSharma… 26 minutes ago Bollywood Life Here's why Anushka Sharma's name crops up when you search for Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan's wife… https://t.co/2ZQNxOi31X 29 minutes ago Garvit Dangayach Rashid khan is not married but then also Google shows his wife name is Anushka Sharma.Why? Here's the answer-: Goo… https://t.co/auiUzHNh15 3 hours ago BombayTimes Here's why Google showed up #AnushkaSharma 's name in search when anyone looked for cricketer 'Rashid Khan's wife'! https://t.co/nHyaWXRQNU 3 hours ago