You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Customs officials seize gold worth over $54,000 at southern Indian airport



Customs officials at Chennai International Airport seized gold worth Rs 40 lakhs (USD 54,610) from smugglers. The footage filmed on October 3 shows the pieces of gold that were seized. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:23 Published 2 weeks ago Smuggled gold, phones and drones seized at airport in south India



Airport officials have arrested four people involved in smuggling gold, mobile phones and drones in southern India's Tamil Nadu. The incident took place in Chennai International Airport of Chennai.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:58 Published 3 weeks ago Indian officials seize gold worth over £37,000 hidden in pressure cooker



Officials at Calicut Airport seized around 700 grams of gold worth Rs 36 lakhs (£37,421) from a passenger travelling from Saudi Arabia. The gold was found concealed inside a pressure cooker and.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:44 Published on September 7, 2020

Related news from verified sources Chennai: Customs seizes 2.88 kg gold worth Rs 1.32 crore, 3 arrested Twelve bundles (four each) of gold paste weighing 2.77 kg were recovered from their rectum. On frisking, three gold bits weighing 116 grams were also recovered...

DNA 6 days ago





Tweets about this