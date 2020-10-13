Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP launches video campaign 'Bihar Maa Ee Ba' on lines of 'Mumbai Ma Ka Ba'

‘Hathras case fabricated, no oppression took place’: BJP MP Mohan Mandavi



BJP MP from Chhattisgarh Mohan Mandavi has said that the Hathras case was ‘fabricated’. Addressing a gathering in Chhattisgarh’s Kondagaon, the BJP legislator said that no oppression took place in the Hathras case and yet top Congress leaders visited the victim’s family even though nothing has happened. Mandavi said that if a CBI probe is conducted, one such case will be found in every 4 to 5 village. He also slammed the Congress leaders for not coming to Bastar where such an incident has occurred with a tribal. A Dalit girl had allegedly been gangraped in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras on 14th of September, 2020. She passed away on 29th of September in a Delhi hospital. The body of the victim was then hurriedly cremated in the night reportedly against the wishes of the victim’s family members. Congress leaders Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi were among the first political leaders to visit the victim’s family members. A CBI probe has been launched into the case. Watch the full video for all the details.

