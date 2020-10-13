Global  
 

GoM mulls strategy for COVID vaccine availability, distribution by July 2021

Mid-Day Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Group of ministers (GoM), headed by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, met on Tuesday to discuss the current national and international scenario of SARS-CoV2 virus and strategies that are to be adopted for availability and distribution of vaccines in the coming days. The 21st GoM meeting was held today, after over a month's...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: 'Covid-19 vaccine expected in India by early 2021': Harsh Vardhan

'Covid-19 vaccine expected in India by early 2021': Harsh Vardhan 04:05

 Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that India is likely to have a Covid vaccine by early next year. Harsh Vardhan made the statement in a meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM). "Early next year we should have vaccine from maybe more than one source. Our expert groups formulating strategies on...

